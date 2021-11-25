2022 Super League Fixtures released

A total of seven matches will be shown live across the opening two weekends of the new Super League season, with fixtures for the new campaign now released.

St Helens will launch their defence of the Betfred Super League title at the home to Catalans Dragons, on Thursday 10 February, in a repeat of the 2021 Grand Final and 24 hours later Hull KR will host Wigan Warriors. Both games will appear live on Sky Sports.

The following day, Saturday 12 February, will see two more live matches with Channel 4 broadcasting the first ever free-to-air Super League match, when Leeds Rhinos host Warrington Wolves at Headingley Stadium (12:30) before newly promoted Toulouse Olympique welcome Huddersfield Giants to the Stade Ernest-Wallon in their first ever top-flight fixture following on Sky Sports.

Round Two fans will see Sky Sports cameras at Warrington Wolves against Castleford Tigers on Thursday 17 February (20:00) as Daryl Powell’s new side take on his former team and Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos on Friday night. Saturday afternoon Channel 4 will show Hull FC v St Helens (12:30).

Later in the season Rivals Round (Round 8) at Easter, sees some of the fiercest rivalries in sport and this year kicks-off on Thursday (14 April) when Sky Sports broadcast the first ever competitive fixture between Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique (19:30). Elsewhere that night Leeds Rhinos host Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity take on Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves play Salford Red Devils. Good Friday then brings two more unmissable matches with cross-city rivals Hull KR and Hull FC (12:30) battling it out for bragging rights before St Helens welcome Wigan Warriors (15:00) for what is always a full-bloodied encounter.

Magic Weekend, at St James’ Park will take place on July 9 & 10, with Old Trafford hosting the Betfred Super League Grand Final on Saturday 24 September.

The regular season will see each team will play 27 fixtures – 13 home and 13 away, plus Magic Weekend at St James’ Park.

The end of season Play-Off series will again see the top six ranked teams battle it out to reach Old Trafford. The top two teams at the end of the regular season will be just 80mins from the Grand Final and receive a bye in week 1 before facing the winners from third versus sixth and fourth versus fifth.

Rhodri Jones, Super League chief commercial officer, said: “The announcement of fixtures for the forthcoming Betfred Super League season is always an exciting day for fans and players alike.”

“I am sure the addition of Toulouse Olympique to Super League will add to the growing interest in Super League as well as giving players and fans a new experience.”

“I would like to thank the clubs, Sky Sports and Channel 4 for all their hard work in enabling us to produce a compelling fixture list for the 2022 season.”

“I want to wish all the clubs the best for the 2022 season and I for one am looking forward to watching the story of the season unfold as we build towards the 25th Super League Grand Final on 24 September.”

The full fixture list can be found at http://www.superleague.co.uk/match-centre, while League Express will feature both a round-by-round and club-by-club fixture posters this Monday – November 29.