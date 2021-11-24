Catalans Dragons complete major NRL signing

Catalans Dragons have confirmed the signing of prop forward Dylan Napa from Canterbury Bulldogs.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal to join the 2021 League Leaders Shield winners, with the option to extend for a further year in Perpignan.

The Cook Islands international and Queensland representative has also played in the NRL for Sydney Roosters, twice winning the Premiership in his time there as well as a World Club Challenge.

He is the second fresh addition to the Catalans squad in the off-season, following the signing of halfback Mitchell Pearce from Newcastle Knights.

Napa said: “I’m very excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Catalans organisation. To see the progress the club has made in the past years is an environment I want to grow as a player but just as importantly as a person.

“I have a great relationship with Steve McNamara from my time at the Roosters and can’t wait to get over to France, put in the work and earn respect from my teammates and coaching staff.”

Dragons head coach McNamara added: “Having worked closely with Dylan at the Roosters, I know first-hand the impact he can have in this competition. I spoke many times with him throughout the negotiations and his will, desire and enthusiasm to get back to his best form was overwhelming.

“He is at a great age for a front-rower, a grand Final winner who will be a great addition to our club.”