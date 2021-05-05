21-man Challenge Cup squads

The big news this week, as the Super League clubs begin to release their 21-man squads for this weekend’s Betfred Challenge Cup games, is that St Helens star Morgan Knowles has been named by Saints coach Kristian Woolf in his 21-man squad and looks likely to make the matchday 17 after recovering from his thumb injury, while Joel Thompson also makes a return to the squad. James Bentley is missing from the Saints squad after suffering a leg injury against Leigh Centurions, while Jake Wingfield also makes way for the return of Knowles and Thompson.

Their opponents Huddersfield make only one minor change to their squad, with Oliver Russell, who didn’t play against Leeds on Sunday, making way for Owen Trout.

In the first game of the weekend, Tom Lineham returns after suspension for Warrington Wolves, replacing Matt Ashton, who suffered an ankle injury against Hull Kingston Rovers.

Catalans Dragons recall Bernard Jullien to their squad to replace the injured Paul Seguier, while the suspended Jordan Dezaria is replaced by newcomer and potential debutant Mathieu Cozza.

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Friday 6.00pm

Dragons: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 James Maloney, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 9 Micky McIlorum, 10 Julian Bousquet, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 20 Matthieu Laguerre, 22 Joel Tomkins, 23 Mathieu Cozza, 24 Jason Baitieri, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins

Outs: 16 Paul Seguier, 30 Jordan Dezaria

Ins: 15 Benjamin Jullien, 23 Mathieu Cozza

Wolves: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 2 Tom Lineham, 3 Greg Inglis, 4 Toby King, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Gareth Widdop, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Jack Hughes, 13 Joe Philbin, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Matt Davis, 16 Danny Walker, 18 Rob Butler, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 20 Sitaleki Akauola, 21 Jake Mamo, 23 Josh Thewlis.

Outs: 17 Matty Ashton

Ins: 2 Tom Lineham

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

Friday 8.15pm

Saints: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kevin Naiqama, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 11 Joel Thompson, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Sione Mata’utia, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Kyle Amor, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Jack Welsby, 19 Aaron Smith, 20 Joe Batchelor, 21 Lewis Dodd, 25 Dan Norman, 29 Ben Davies

Outs: 12 James Bentley, 23 Jake Winfield

Ins: 11 Joel Thompson, 13 Morgan Knowles

Giants: 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Luke Yates, 9 Adam O’Brien, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Kenny Edwards, 13 Josh Jones, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Chris McQueen, 18 Jack Ashworth, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 James Gavet, 25 Owen Trout, 27 Sam Wood,

Outs: 23 Oliver Russell

Ins: 25 Owen Trout

