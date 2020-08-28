Mailbag Taster – League Express Monday 24th August

OTHER CODE GETS IT RIGHT

Rugby Union appears to have handled a tricky situation better than Rugby League.

Last Monday, I watched the opening round highlights of the Gallagher Premiership on Channel 5. Instead of jumping blindly on the BLM bandwagon the Rugby Union introduced their own campaign, ‘Rugby Against Racism’.

That is something the Rugby Football League could have done. Black lives do matter, but with so much uncertainty about the BLM organisation’s aims (defunding the police, etc.), a campaign covering all races would be better.

Rugby League has an outstanding record on racism. With the exception of a few knuckle draggers, the people involved in it are not racist in any shape or form.

Let’s dump the politics and highlight Rugby League’s inclusiveness.

Steve Rutter, Bolton

AGAIN NO POLITICS PLEASE

I am saddened by my need to protest again at League Express allowing the Mailbag page to be used as a political forum.

Discussing whether players should “take the knee” or not is one thing, but giving a platform to Mick Calvert (Mailbag, Aug 17) to spout ill-informed, libellous, anti-establishment bile is another thing entirely.

If I wanted to read that kind of garbage, I would buy the New Statesman.

Malcolm Bastow, Leeds

CHRISTIANS AND RUGBY LEAGUE

Israel Folau is a good rugby player, so why can we not focus on that?

Why does League Express constantly give Mailbag space to people who want to attack his Christian faith?

I have been a Rugby League supporter since the 1970s. Like Israel Folau I am a Christian. I know I am not alone, and the question I want to ask is, “Are we, as Christians welcome in Rugby League?”

I am starting to think that we are not.

Your correspondent, Dennis Richards, questioned Folau’s decision to work on a Sunday, but as a Christian that is his choice. I choose not to work on a Sunday and it has caused me many difficulties with employers in the past.

Simon Smith, Doncaster

