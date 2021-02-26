Sky Sports announce new pop-up channel for Betfred Super League

Sky Sports, Betfred Super League’s broadcast partner, has today announced a pop-up channel dedicated to the sport of rugby league.

Ahead of the new season getting underway on the 26 March, Sky Sports Arena – the channel that typically shows Rugby League as well as a number of other sports – will show non-stop Rugby League action from Monday 22 to Friday 26 March.

Across the week leading up to the opening games of the 2021 season, Sky Sports will be showing 40 classic Rugby League games in full, to get viewers up to speed for the season ahead. Featuring games from 1992 right up until last season’s Super League Grand Final, there’s plenty to whet the appetite ahead of a new season, such as St Helens vs Bradford (2000), featuring the iconic ‘Wide to West’ moment as well as the 1994 Premiership Final between Castleford and Wigan as well as some of the World Club Challenges and some crunching derby fixtures from years gone by.

In addition to classic matches, the dedicated channel will be showing two live NRL fixtures on Thursday and Friday, before playing host to the opening two games of the 2021 Super League season, also on the Friday.

There will also be a wide selection of archive content on show throughout the week, such as Super League Super Men, Jamie Peacock – A Legend of League, Warriors Down Under and Rob Burrow: The Magnificent 7.

Rugby League fans can follow updates around the dedicated channel as well as the new Super League season using #RugbyLeagueTakeover on Sky Sports social channels.

Rounds 1 & 2 of live 2021 Betfred Super League action on Sky Sports:

Friday 26th March

18:00 St Helens v Salford Red Devils

20:15 Leigh Centurions v Wigan Warriors

Saturday 27th March

15:00 Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

17:15 Catalan Dragons v Hull K R

Sunday 28th March

12:30 Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

14:45 Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

Thursday 1st April

18:00 Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity

20:15 Hull K R v St Helens

Friday 2nd April

12:45 Warrington Wolves v Leigh Centurions

15:00 Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Saturday 3rd April

12:45 Salford Red Devils v Hull FC

15:00 Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons