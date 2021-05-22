Round 7 21-man squads

Super League Squad Lists Round 7

Richie Myler is set to return for Leeds Rhinos against Hull FC at Headingley on Sunday evening after a two-match suspension, coming into the squad alongside the returning Zane Tetevano, while former Wigan star Joe Burgess did look set to make his debut for Salford Red Devils today after being named in Richard Marshall’s 21-man squad, but he has failed to make the 17-man matchday squad.

Warrington Wolves will be without the injured Greg Inglis, but captain Jack Hughes has returned to the squad. In Perpignan today the Dragons welcome back prop forward Gil Dudson against a St Helens team that has made no changes from the 21-man squad that Kristian Woolf selected to play Salford Red Devils on Monday night.

Another Round 7 debutant is likely to be Brendan Elliot, who has been named by Leigh coach John Duffy in the Centurions’ 21-man squad to face Huddersfield Giants on Sunday, while prop forward Adam Sidlow could also return to the squad.

And there is good news for Wakefield Trinity, who welcome Bill Tupou back into their squad for Sunday’s clash against Hull Kingston Rovers, for whom George King is missing, with coach Tony Smith having named a 20-man squad, naming no replacement for King.

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Saturday 1.00pm

SALFORD: 1 Morgan Escare, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Tui Lolohea, 8 Lee Mossop, 10 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 11 Ryan Lannon, 12 Pauli Pauli, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Danny Addy, 16 Greg Burke, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Elliot Kear, 20 Harvey Livett, 21 James Greenwood, 22 Rhys Williams, 25 Jack Ormondroyd, 26 Jack Wells, 28 Darcy Lussick, 29 Dec Patton.

Outs: 7 Kevin Brown, 9 Andy Ackers, 23 Dan Sarginson, 24 Matty Costello,

Ins: 5 Joe Burgess, 19 Elliot Kear, 26 Jack Wells, 29 Dec Patton

WIGAN: 1 Bevan French, 2 Dom Manfredi, 3 Zak Hardaker, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Joe Bullock, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Ollie Partington, 15 Morgan Smithies, 19 Liam Byrne, 20 Harry Smith, 21 Ethan Havard, 22 Jake Bibby, 23 Mitch Clark, 25 Joe Shorrocks, 27 Kai Pearce-Paul, 28 Sam Halsall, 30 Umyla Hanley, 31 Jackson Hastings.

Outs: None

Ins: None

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

Saturday 3.00pm

WARRINGTON: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 2 Tom Lineham, 4 Toby King, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Gareth Widdop, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Jack Hughes, 13 Joe Philbin, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Matt Davis, 16 Danny Walker, 18 Jake Mamo, 19 Rob Mulhern, 21 Rob Butler, 23 Josh Thewlis, 28 Nathan Roebuck.

Outs: 3 Greg Inglis, 20 Sitaleki Akauola,

Ins: 12 Jack Hughes, Jacob Gannon

CASTLEFORD: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Michael Shenton, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Danny Richardson, 9 Paul McShane, 11 Oliver Holmes, 13 Adam Milner, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 19 Tyla Hepi, 20 James Clare, 21 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 22 Daniel Smith, 25 Jordan Turner, 26 Lewis Bienek, 27 Lewis Peachey, 28 Brad Martin, 29 Sam Hall, 31 Gareth O’Brien.

Outs: 29 Sam Hall, 31 Gareth O’Brien.

Ins: 23 Greg Eden, 24 Suaia Matagi,

Catalans Dragons v St Helens

Saturday 5.00pm (BST)

CATALANS: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 James Maloney, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 9 Michael McIlorum, 10 Julian Bousquet, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 20 Matthieu Laguerre, 22 Joel Tomkins, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins, 30 Jordan Dezaria.

Outs: 24 Jason Baitieri,

Ins: 8 Gil Dudson

ST HELENS: 1 Lachlan Coote, 3 Kevin Naiqama, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 11 Joel Thompson, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Sione Mata’utia, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Kyle Amor, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Jack Welsby, 19 Aaron Smith, 20 Joe Batchelor, 21 Lewis Dodd, 22 Josh Simm, 25 Dan Norman, 29 Ben Davies.

Outs: None

Ins: None

Leigh Centurions v Huddersfield Giants

Sunday 3.00pm

LEIGH: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Matty Russell, 3 Iain Thornley, 4 Junior Sa’u, 5 Lewis Tierney, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Mark Ioane, 11 Ben Hellewell, 12 Jordan Thompson, 13 James Bell, 14 Matty Wildie, 16 Nathaniel Peteru, 17 Jamie Ellis, 18 Matty Gee, 20 Adam Sidlow, 21 Tyrone McCarthy, 22 Craig Mullen, 25 Brendan Elliot, 26 Nathan Peats, 30 Ben Reynolds, 32 Anthony Gelling.

Outs: 15 Alex Gerrard, 19 Nathan Mason,

Ins: 20 Adam Sidlow, 25 Brendan Elliot

HUDDERSFIELD: 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Luke Yates, 9 Adam O’Brien, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Kenny Edwards, 13 Josh Jones, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Chris McQueen, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 James Gavet, 25 Owen Trout, 27 Sam Wood.

Outs: None

Ins: None

Wakefield Trinity v Hull Kingston Rovers

Sunday 3.00pm

WAKEFIELD: 1 Max Jowitt, 3 Bill Tupou, 4 Reece Lyne, 5 Liam Kay, 7 Mason Lino, 8 David Fifita, 9 Kyle Wood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Jay Pitts, 15 Eddie Battye, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Chris Green, 20 Joe Arundel, 25 Brad Walker, 26 Yusuf Aydin, 27 Lee Kershaw, 28 Olly Ashall-Bott, 30 Josh Eaves

Outs: 18 Innes Senior, 19 Jordan Crowther,

Ins: 3 Bill Tupou, 26 Yusuf Aydin

HULL KR: 1 Adam Quinlan, 2 Ben Crooks, 3 Greg Minikin, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 Korbin Sims, 11 Brad Takairangi, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Dean Hadley, 14 Jez Litten, 15 George Lawler, 18 Matty Storton, 19 Will Dagger, 25 Rowan Milnes, 26 Will Maher, 27 Luis Johnson, 28 Muizz Mustapha, 33 Jimmy Keinhorst.

Outs: 16 George King,

Ins: None

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Sunday, 7.30pm

LEEDS: 2 Tom Briscoe, 4 Konrad Hurrell, 5 Ash Handley, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Alex Mellor, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Liam Sutcliffe, 16 Richie Myler, 19 King Vuniyayawa, 20 Bodene Thompson, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Luke Briscoe, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Jarrod O’Connor, 27 Jack Broadbent, 31 Morgan Gannon

Outs: 28 Corey Hall, 33 Kyle Eastmond

Ins: 13 Zane Tetevano, 16 Richie Myler

HULL: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Bureta Faraimo, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Mahe Fonua, 6 Josh Reynolds, 7 Marc Sneyd, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Chris Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Ligi Sao, 14 Jordan Johnstone, 15 Joe Cator, 16 Jordan Lane, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Adam Swift, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Cameron Scott.

Outs: 27 Mitieli Vulikijapani

Ins: 19 Ben McNamara