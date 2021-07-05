Huddersfield v Castleford called off

HUDDERSFIELD’S Tuesday-night Super League clash with Castleford has been called off.

This Giants say they can’t field 17 players safely.

Ian Watson’s squad is depleted by injuries while another Huddersfield player has returned a positive Covid test, a second is showing symptoms, and four are isolating.

Castleford had to forfeit their home game against St Helens on Wednesday after being unable to raise a team.

Saints were awarded a 24-0 victory, but it’s yet to be confirmed whether Castleford will get the same outcome after Huddersfield’s withdrawal from the fixture.

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis said: “Everyone knows how tough it is injury-wise at the moment and the positive result and subsequent track and trace was a hammer blow to us all.

“It has now become simply impossible to field 17 players safely. This is not a decision taken lightly.

“While we recognise that technically it is possible that we fall short of the Covid threshold for postponements – we are awaiting some results still – we do wish to rearrange this game and would hope that the Rugby Football League and Castleford will agree for us to do so.

“We do not plan at this stage to name any of our players and their issues – however, we will be making the necessary medical information known to the RFL in confidence.”

Huddersfield are due to visit Wigan on Sunday while Castleford host Salford in their last game before the Challenge Cup final clash with St Helens at Wembley on Saturday week, July 17.

