New deal for Cator at Hull

Hull FC have announced that their forward Joe Cator has signed a new contract with the club.

Cator, 23, has signed a two year contract, after having been one of Hull’s most consistent performers since his debut last season.

The recently named England Knights forward has become a regular fixture in the Hull FC side, impressing his coach Brett Hodgson with his performances in the loose-forward position.

His debut season with his hometown club saw him win the Young Player of the Year and Supporters Player of the Year awards in 2020 and he has become a popular player with the Old Faithful supporters.

“It’s nice to be at home and have my future secured, especially at the club I’ve always wanted to play for,” said Cator, who was a boyhood fan of the club.

“Hopefully we can kick on over the next few years and win some silverware.

“I’m really enjoying working with Brett and playing for Hull FC. The most important thing for me is to run out with the Hull FC badge on my chest.”

He continued: “It’s been a rollercoaster time over the last two years progressing from the Championship to Super League and the England Knights.

“For me it’s important to kick on and keep getting better and hopefully play my part for the team.

“It has been a bizarre season, even more so than last year with the challenges we have faced with Covid and a tough run of fixtures, but we are really focused on trying to push for the play-offs and for trophies.”

On rewarding Cator with a new deal, Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson added: “It’s really pleasing to get Joe tied down. His energy around the group is infectious, and he’s very good with the ball in his hand and create opportunities.

“When Joe plays the energy amongst the group goes up, and every team needs a player like that. We’re pleased with the way Joe’s playing and I’m sure he’ll continue to improve.”

He continued, “I think he’s become more physical over the course of this season, with his ability to put on some good shots in the middle of the field, and his ability to create opportunities off the back of good ball playing benefits us as a team.

“Joe can go as far as he’s willing to work and continue to improve within the game. Little elements within his game he knows he can continue to develop, and I know he has high ambitions that he can achieve with the right hard work.”