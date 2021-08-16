Connor signs new deal with Hull FC

Hull FC have revealed that fullback Jake Connor has signed a two-year contract extension with the club that will keep run until the end of the 2023 season.

Since joining Hull FC in 2017 from Huddersfield Giants, Connor has played 114 games for Hull so far, scoring 33 tries, as well as lifting the Challenge Cup in his debut season.

The 26-year-old has also gone on to represent England and Great Britain, as well as recently impressing for the Combined Nations All-Stars in the mid-season international.

“It was an absolute no-brainer for me, said Connor.

“The club has treated me well since day one and I’m really glad to get it sorted. I’m looking forward to cracking on.

“It was an easy decision to sign. It never got to a stage where I wanted to look elsewhere, I always wanted to stay here and didn’t really speak to anyone else. I’ve been here for five seasons now and wanted to extend that longer.

“The ultimate aim for me is to win silverware. I think under Brett (Hodgson), we’ve played some really good rugby this year and we’ve got the squad to kick on and improve.

“When we’ve had the full team on the pitch we’ve played well, and we’re getting some bodies back at a vital time for us to put a good run of form together.

He continued: “Everyone wants to get to a Grand Final and we’re no different still, and I feel like we’ve got the squad to do that over the next few years and we can continue to improve.”

On his 2021 campaign so far, which has seen him make the switch to the fullback role, he added: “I’ve enjoyed playing under Brett this season. He’s given me a set role to almost do what I want and play what I see, rather than playing to a structure.

“I’ve got a licence to play and some belief. He’s a great coach and I’ve learned a lot from him so far and hopefully that’s shown in the way I’ve played.

“I feel like this has been the most consistent year of my career so far. I’ve played some good rugby in my time here but my problem has always been consistency.

“I can’t remember a game this season when I look back and think I haven’t been involved as much as I want to or had the ball as much as I’d have liked, and I want that to continue and hopefully it makes a difference to the team.”

The current Hull coach believes that the club has tied down one of the most exciting players in the competition.

“Jake is an extremely talented player who is absolutely pivotal to any success we have as a team. He has worked extremely hard at improving areas of his game too this season, which is really pleasing to see,” said Hodgson.

“He has that skill that very few players possess. And his talent means that opposition players have to worry about him, which in turn creates space for his teammates. He is continually improving, and we’re excited to see him back on the field and continue that.

“Finding that consistency to his game has been really important for him this year. He is valuing aspects of the game a lot more now as a fullback in terms of the off-the-ball areas of his game.

“On the ball, he’s always been a talent, and just needed to get the ball in his hands a bit more which we have seen this season.

“He is an enormous competitor who hates losing, and will do anything to make sure we come away with the win at the end of the eighty minutes – you can see that in his training as well as on the field.

“He competes hard every day, and that attitude is infectious amongst the group, which is a real positive he brings.”