Take a look at this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast with Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN.

In this week’s League Express Podcast, Martyn Sadler and Jake Kearnan discuss the weekends results and share their thoughts on the Television rights negotiations. They take a look at the NRL’s final round of the season and discuss some controversial remarks made by the son of Rugby League Immortal Clive Churchill around South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell.