Three potential Super League destinations for Canterbury Bulldogs man Braidon Burns

YESTERDAY, it was revealed that Canterbury Bulldogs centre/winger Braidon Burns had played his last game for the Belmore club.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which is reporting that Burns and his manager Allan Gainey are looking for opportunities in Super League following discontent at the Bulldogs.

It is understood that Burns has played his last game for Canterbury following Gainey’s meeting with general manager Phil Gould earlier this week.

But, which Super League clubs could 27-year-old Burns potentially move to?

Catalans Dragons

Catalans need a centre to replace the outgoing Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) whilst Matt Ikuvalu’s future is still uncertain. Bringing in Burns would help stop that gap and offer another strike outlet out wide. Known for his speed, Burns would offer something different to Keighran and Ikuvalu as well as potentially make Catalans even more exciting than they already are in the outside backs.

Warrington Wolves

Though Warrington have been linked with Manly Sea Eagles centre Morgan Harper, Burns could be a handy addition for new head coach Sam Burgess. The Wolves have struggled in the centres in 2023 with the likes of Peter Mata’utia, Connor Wrench, Stefan Ratchford and Greg Minikin all failing to break many pots. Burns would certainly get bums on seats at the Halliwell Jones Stadium given his athletic ability.

Castleford Tigers

Like Warrington, Castleford have struggled out wide in Super League 2023. Jordan Turner, Jack Broadbent, Will Tate, Alex Mellor and Alex Foster have all tried their hand in the centres with a number of those now injured. Of course, add into the mix the fact that Jake Mamo retired earlier in the year and the Tigers have been short in the centres ever since. 27-year-old Burns would definitely add something that Castleford have been missing throughout 2023.

