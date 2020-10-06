Adam Hills joins World Cup as ambassador

Comedian Adam Hills has become an ambassador for the 2021 World Cup.

The Australian has become a prominent figure during the recent rise of PDRL, playing for Warrington Wolves and producing the award winning Take His Legs documentary which aired on Channel 4.

He joins Luke Gale, Kevin Sinfield, James Simpson and Jodie Cunningham in taking on ambassadorial duties.

“With the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments happening simultaneously for the first time ever next year, RLWC2021 has a unique platform to grow our sport to a new level and be part of a huge celebration in 2021, when hopefully life will be back to normal,” he said.

“I was at the Palace for the draw in January and was struck by the passion of the RLWC2021 team to deliver the biggest and best World Cup in history – if I can help with that journey, I’ll do whatever I can to ensure we get that collective success… as long as Australia wins each tournament that is!”

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of the RLWC2021, added: “Adam is a recognised international personality and is clearly very passionate about our game, so I’m sure he’ll be a great asset to the tournament as he helps promote RLWC2021. He has a big role to play in helping us deliver the most inclusive Rugby League World Cup that the sport has ever seen.”