Adam Maher passes away aged 47 following battle with Motor Neurone Disease

Former Hull FC player Adam Maher has died at the age of 47.

Maher, who became a hugely popular player with Hull supporters during his four seasons with the club between 2000 and 2003, had been suffering with Motor Neurone Disease, and passed away on Tuesday morning.

Maher, who also played for Cronulla and Rochdale, scored 25 times in his 100 appearances for Hull, before retiring as an FC player at the end of the 2003 season.

Hull said in a statement: “Maher and his family were the guests of honour at the club’s fixture with Castleford Tigers in 2019, where he witnessed the heartfelt generosity of the Hull FC supporters with a lap of honour before the match, before a fundraising dinner with over 300 guests and teammates raised over £15,000 to help support the family in their time of need.

“There will be a period of reflection ahead of Sunday’s Betfred Super League fixture against Catalans Dragons at the KCOM Stadium for fans to remember and pay their respects to Adam.”

League Express would like to pass on its condolences to Maher’s friends and family.