Adam Milner breaks silence on emotional Castleford Tigers exit as he confirms next Super League club

ADAM MILNER has broken his silence on an emotional Castleford Tigers exit as he confirms his next Super League club.

This afternoon, Castleford boss Andy Last revealed that Milner would be leaving The Jungle with immediate effect, bringing an end to an incredible solo career at the Tigers.

Now, Milner himself has had his say on the exit, posting on Instagram: “My time at castleford tigers is up, it’s been my life for 13+ years. From making my debut at 18 years old in 2010 to go on and make 301 appearances featuring in both a grand final and a challenge cup final and to be part of the first cas team to ever win the league in 2017.

“To be granted a testimonial a couple of years ago, i can honestly say I have put my heart and soul into the club and have got everything and more out of it. I have had some of the most incredible experiences thatll never be forgotten and made some of the best of friendships along the way.

“I am immensely proud to have worn the cas colours and represent this amazing club for so long, Im gutted the way it has ended and it has been an incredibly emotional time for myself to leave. but i am looking forward to a new challenge at huddersfield.

“Id just like to finish by saying a massive thank you to everyone, players, coaches, my sponsors (AJ Glassfibre) and all the cas faithful that have supported me throughout my time at the club and most importantly my family who know how difficult a time this has been. 🐯 @ctrlfc.”