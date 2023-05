FOUR Catalans Dragons players are set to play in the Championship this weekend.

The French club has confirmed that Loan Castano, Tiaki Chan, Matthieu Laguerre and Bastien Scimone will be available to play with Toulouse Olympique this weekend following the dual-registration agreement that both sides have signed this season.

If they are not playing with the Dragons on Friday night against Wakefield, they will be available for selection for the Toulouse trip to London.