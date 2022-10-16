Adam Sidlow keen to prove himself on Salford Red Devils return

Salford Red Devils signing Adam Sidlow has been challenged to prove himself a “first-rate frontrower” after helping Leigh light up the second tier.

The seasoned star co-captained the Centurions to this year’s Championship promotion charge, with Adrian Lam’s side winning 28 of 29 games en route.

Now he is tasked with helping lead the Red Devils as they aim to build on reaching this year’s Super League play-off semi-finals.

Sidlow, who played for Salford between 2008 and 2012, featuring 82 times, and has also turned out for Widnes, Workington, Bradford and Toronto, helping the Wolfpack win promotion to the top flight in 2019, will be 35 later this month.

But Red Devils coach Paul Rowley and chief executive Ian Blease believe the Wigan-born ace has plenty left in the tank, and have handed him a two-year contract.

He will take his place in a new-look pack which will also feature Oliver Partington, who has moved from Wigan on two-year terms.

“Adam is an experienced player and a fantastic professional to further enhance the standards being set by the boys,” explained Rowley.

“The coaches and I felt his leadership, skill set and character make him a great fit within our group.”

Blease said: “When I met Adam, it became apparent he had clear passion for our club and couldn’t wait to come back. That showed he is the right fit for our club again.

“He talked about showing the fans how much he has developed his game and matured and wants to prove he is a first-rate front rower.

“Adam wanted to be part of our set-up and was excited about how far we have come over the last six years or so.

“He is now an experienced player who will add presence and size to our pack and will look to lead from the front.”

Sidlow added: “I’m not far from 100 appearances for the club, so I’m looking forward to reaching that number and completing some unfinished business.”

Salford are holding a trial for aspiring Reserve team players on Sunday, November 13.

The second string finished seventh in this year’s 13-strong division.

