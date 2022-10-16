Jake Wardle’s Wigan Warriors move the end of lengthy pursuit of England star

Jake Wardle could have been a Wigan Warriors player sooner, but the England international is glad to now be looking ahead to a future with the club.

The 23-year-old centre has signed a three-year contract to join the club from Huddersfield Giants, with Sam Halsall and Jack Bibby moving in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

He came through Huddersfield’s Academy to become an international player, playing in both England’s fixtures this year before the World Cup, despite missing out on the final squad.

But at the Giants he had fallen out of favour, spending the second half of the season on loan at Warrington Wolves in a swap deal with Toby King, who will now become a team-mate at Wigan.

“Earlier in the year at Huddersfield things didn’t quite go to plan and I ended up going out on loan,” said Wardle.

“There was a possibility to come here, which wasn’t to be, but I’m glad that I’ve got the opportunity to come now.

“One of the big reasons (to join) was (head coach) Matt Peet. I’ve had a good relationship with him since I was about 16 years old and I think the club just speaks for itself really with the success that it has had.

“I just want to come and do what I can for the club and hopefully bring some more success.”

Peet is in turn looking forward to coaching Wardle: “We have high expectations for Jake and look forward to welcoming him and his family into our club,” said Peet.

“He is a player we have admired throughout his development and he is a credit to the Huddersfield Giants Academy. We are confident that he will be a great fit for Wigan.”

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski revealed that the club’s interest in Wardle began well before last season.

“We have been working hard to recruit Jake for a number of years,” he said.

“He is an exciting player who will fit very well into our style of play. For a young England international to commit long-term to the club is a great coup.”

