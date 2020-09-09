Adrian Lam confirms Jai Field interest

Adrian Lam has confirmed his interest in Parramatta Eels speedster Jai Field.

The Warriors have been heavily linked with a move for Field, who is off-contract at the end of the season.

Wigan are understood to have tied up a deal for the utility and though Lam didn’t go as far as admitting that, he conceded he was a player he admired.

“He’s a player we’ve looked at and a player I think would go well in Super League,” Lam said.

“Just with his speed. I’ve watched him growing up as a young man as well and I’ve always been a fan of his. He’s a player who would fit into this club perfectly.”