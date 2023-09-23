Adrian Lam fails to show up for post-match interview live on Sky Sports on request of Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont

IF you are familiar with live Super League games on Sky Sports then you will know by now that coaches speak to the broadcaster once the fixture has finished.

Whilst Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet did just that following his side’s 10-6 win away at the Leigh Leopards last night, his opposite number Adrian Lam was nowhere to be seen.

According to Sky Sports pundit Brian Carney, that was on the request of Leigh owner Derek Beaumont.

It was a controversial loss, with the Leopards having a try disallowed for obstruction on Bevan French as Leigh’s Oliver Gildart went over for a try.

That disallowed try proved to be the game’s biggest talking point, with Carney stating after the final whistle that it was the reason as to Lam’s absence from the post-match talk: “”We believe he’s not been allowed to talk to us by Derek Beaumont, the owner.

“We’re thinking, I don’t think this is drawing a longbow, it’s something to do with that Oliver Gildart no try that has upset the Leigh owner.”

That 10-6 defeat left the Leopards in fifth, with Hull KR’s 56-12 thrashing of already-relegated Wakefield Trinity consigning Leigh to an away play-off qualifier at the Robins’ Craven Park next weekend.

