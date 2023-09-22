Willie Peters on Hull KR “chaos” with injury and illness, Mikey Lewis and “huge” Super League achievement

HULL KR secured fourth spot in Super League with a remarkable 56-12 win over Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue tonight.

Rovers registered 38 unanswered points to streak home in the second-half, with halfbacks Mikey Lewis and Brad Schneider running the show throughout.

For KR head coach Willie Peters, he couldn’t have been happier with the result.

“It’s a great achievement for the club. It was a different scenario and challenge for the players but they handled it extremely well,” Peters said.

“We had a mindset of winning the game early and scoring the points late. We scored some points early but I thought we felt we built the game nicely and then we went away from that. We then found our way again.

Peters admitted that once his side’s win was sewn up he did have one eye on Leigh’s fixture against Wigan, with a Leopards loss paving the way for Rovers to make the top four.

“It’s huge, no doubt about that. To think it was possibly our last home game of the year last week and there was a possibility with the scenario tonight.

“You’re not in full control. If Leigh went out and won that game, I would have been pleased with that anyway.

“At the back end I kept up with it (the Leigh game), because it was so tight. Once I knew we scored enough points here, it was about doing our job first.”

The KR boss admitted there was “chaos” leading into the fixture tonight with illness and injury – as well as in the game itself.

“We had a bit of chaos, Rhys Kennedy wasn’t well, Kane Linnett had a calf issue – he went for scans and is alright, but he wasn’t right for tonight.

“Dean Hadley felt his calf straight away in the warm-up, it went against us early. Batch (James Batchelor) went off but he passed his HIA.

“Stoz (Matty Storton) was ill before the game so there was a chance he wouldn’t play. But I was pleased with how we handled the chaos.

“Jordan (Abdull) finished the game. Jack (Walker) came off and we need to get a full check on him.”

Peters also saved praise for Mikey Lewis, who was impeccable for Rovers.

“Mikey Lewis was exceptional and did some exceptional things. There were a number of guys, Jesse Sue has come back and done well, with Jez Litten doing good things off the bench.”

