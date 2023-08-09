Adrian Lam hints “good news” on out-of-contract Leigh Leopards stars following Lachlan Lam deal

IT’S fair to say that the Leigh Leopards have taken Super League by storm during 2023.

After earning promotion through the Championship in 2022, the Leopards are sitting pretty near the top of the Super League table and are in the final of the Challenge Cup.

One man that has been at the heart of that success is halfback Lachlan Lam. And now the PNG international has agreed to a new extension – much to the joy of his father, Adrian.

“It’s the best news we could possibly have had, it took some work getting there and he has agreed. It has put a massive smile on my face and he is a popular member of our squad,” Adrian Lam said.

“I know all of our fans are really happy about it, it’s cleared his mind up too. It’s important the players you need to secure is done quickly.

“We are pretty much done, I know everyone is scrambling to do what they need to do but that is us pretty much done.”

Lam revealed that a number of NRL clubs made offers for his son.

“There were a couple of NRL clubs that came in for Lachlan and he needed to weigh that up. I’ve talked to him as a coach and a father but I tried to keep it out of it. I’ve kept out of it because it is a conflict of interest of some sorts.

“I’ve communicated with both parties through it all and I think it is ideal and perfect for the club now and moving forward.

“It’s exciting that he will be around here, I play golf with him too and he’s also a good partner on the golf course! He’s also my son so it’s good to have him here. His brother is coming over to visit him soon so that will be good

“He is very popular with the rest of the guys and his signing has certainly lifted the rest of the group. He has made a tough decision to stay.”

In terms of other Leigh stars that are off-contract at the end of 2023, Lam has hinted at good news.

“They are all really close as well, hopefully there will be some good news in the near future.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.