Six of the most iconic images in Rugby League

There have been many moments over the years that rugby league fans will always remember, and thankfully many of those have been caught on camera leading to the game producing many iconic images. Here we choose six such images that tell a story that goes deeper than just what happens on the pitch.

WORLD CUP FIRST

Rugby league blazed a trail again in 1972 when Great Britain named Clive Sullivan as their new captain. That decision saw Sullivan become the first black player to captain any Great Britain national side in any sport, and he certainly led from the front as GB claimed the World Cup later that year.

AUSSIE GLADIATORS

When the 1963 NSW Premiership Grand Final was played in a torrential downpour, conditions at the Sydney Cricket Ground got pretty unpleasant for both Western Suburbs and St George. But as the game, which was won by St George, came to an end the two captains – tall Norm Provan and more diminutive Arthur Summons came together in mutual respect of each other’s efforts. This award-winning shot by John O’Gready became the model for the NSWRL premiership Winfield Cup trophies from 1982 to 1995 and the NRL trophies since 1998.

FOREVER FRIENDS

56 years after the Provan and Summons image was captured, two of England’s rugby league legends all but recreated it when Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow emotionally embraced as the latter entered the field for one final time following his MND diagnosis. This image too will be immortalised for years to come with a statue of this moment set to take pride of place at Headingley.

TRAILBLAZERS

France broke new ground in 1951 when their national rugby league side, captained by the great Puig Aubert, became the first team in any sport from the country to embark on a tour of Australasia. And what a trip it turned out to be – winning 21, and drawing three others, of the 28 games they played on tour. Whilst Down Under, France won the test series against Australia 2-1, and despite then going down to New Zealand, they were still given a heroes welcome when they returned. Over 150,000 people turned up and lined the streets of Marseille to cheer their trailblazers home.

ALLEZ PARIS

It’s a photo that has been used time and time again, but the image of a packed Charlety Stadium as Super League kicked off in 1996 is one rugby league fans will surely always remember. On 29th March of that year, 17,873 turned up to watch a new era of the game kick-off as Paris St Germain hosted Sheffield Eagles. Much has changed since then, especially with rugby league in France, but this image will always serve as a reminder that there is a place for the game across the channel.

SAYING GOODBYE

When Kiwi legend Stacey Jones made the decision to fully retire from the game in 2007 he was so adamant he was finished that he left his boots in the middle of the Halliwell Jones pitch following his appearance for the New Zealand All Golds against the Northern Union and walked away barefoot to be greeted by a farewell haka from his teammates. It turned out though he needed them again after deciding to return for one final season with the New Zealand Warriors in 2009.

