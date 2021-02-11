Agar welcomes new deal for Leeds youngster

Leeds Rhinos stand-off Jack Broadbent has agreed a new two year contract at Emerald Headingley until the end of the 2022 Super League season.

Leeds coach Richard Agar believes Broadbent’s new deal is a reward for hard work

“Jack is working incredibly hard in pre-season and has made a quality contribution to the group over the last year,” said Agar. “He is an outstanding young professional who really looks after himself. He thoroughly deserves his new contract, and I am looking forward to seeing how he develops over the next two years.”

Broadbent, 20, who made his debut for the Rhinos in 2020 against Catalans Dragons in Round 14, going on to make three appearance, says he is looking forward to building on that achievement next season.

“I’m flying in pre-season and I am loving it,” he said.

“I have been able to set some personal bests in the tests and gym work we do and that is giving me a lot of confidence for this year. I’ve never felt better and the challenge now is to try and stay fresh so I can keep striving forward every day.

“Making my debut last year was an amazing feeling. I have got my shirt up on my bedroom wall at home and walking past it every morning as I get ready to come training reminds me what I am doing it all for. A year ago I was lucky enough to play in the Rob Burrow game in front of a full stadium and that feeling has stayed with me and I want to do everything I can to get that opportunity again.”