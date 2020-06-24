Aidan Sezer back in the UK following NRL rumours

It’s the news Huddersfield fans have been waiting for.

Marquee halfback Aidan Sezer is back in the country.

The Giants star returned to Australia several weeks ago to spend lockdown life back home.

But fans were left panicking when rumours emerged linking him with an immediate switch to Wests Tigers.

Huddersfield quickly rubbished the report, which left both the club and the played bemused.

However Sezer, who turned 29 today, put minds completely at ease when he took to Instagram to post a picture from Yorkshire

It will be welcome news for the Giants, who started the season impressively with five wins from six games, including victory at the home of the Super League champions, St Helens.