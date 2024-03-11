Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Round 4

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Hull KR 20-22 Warrington Wolves

Matt Dufty made an astonishing 239 metres, while setting up two tries and scoring the winner.

3 pts Matt Dufty (Warrington)

2 pts Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

1 pt Paul Vaughan (Warrington)

Castleford Tigers 8-50 Huddersfield Giants

Leroy Cudjoe produced another huge shift, making 42 tackles and 132 metres plus scoring two late tries.

3 pts Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield)

2 pts Sam Halsall (Huddersfield)

1 pt Luke Yates (Huddersfield)

Leigh Leopards 16-22 Leeds Rhinos

Rhyse Martin’s second 40 minutes saw him eclipse many others and he also added ten crucial points.

3 pts Rhyse Martin (Leeds)

2 pts Tom Amone (Leigh)

1 pt Lachie Miller (Leeds)

St Helens 20-24 Salford Red Devils

Marc Sneyd steered his side to victory after Salford lost Cade Cust to injury.

3 pts Marc Sneyd (Salford)

2 pts Deon Cross (Salford)

1 pt Lewis Dodd (St Helens)

London Broncos 22-60 Wigan Warriors

Tyler Dupree led a huge forward effort alongside Luke Thompson, with the pair far too good for London to handle.

3 pts Tyler Dupree (Wigan)

2 pts Luke Thompson (Wigan)

1 pt Ryan Hampshire (Wigan)

Catalans Dragons 26-12 Hull FC

Benjamin Garcia dug deep in the downpour to guide his side to slippery success when, at times, Hull threatened to upset the odds.

3 pts Benjamin Garcia (Catalans)

2 pts Théo Fages (Catalans)

1 pt Fa’amanu Brown (Hull FC)

