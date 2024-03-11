Fresh plans approved for Keighley Cougars stadium redevelopment

KEIGHLEY COUGARS are celebrating after plans to improve their ground were approved by Bradford Council.

Cougar Park will benefit from a new stand as well as publicly-available facilities such as classrooms, a cafe, a fitness studio and a health suite.

The plans have been slightly revised from the original proposal, following Keighley’s relegation from the Championship.

But the only significant difference is reduction in the number of seats in the new stand – and the new design does allow for extra seating to be added if needed.

The approval of the plans have also left Keighley MP Robbie Moore delighted, and he praised the club for the role they have in the community.

Speaking to the Keighley News, Moore said: “After much lobbying in Westminster, ministerial visits and many meetings with Ryan O’Neill and Kaue Garcia (Keighley’s owners), I’m delighted to see that our mighty Keighley Cougars have been given the green light – receiving planning consent for their landmark stand redevelopment, which is backed by the £2.25 million of direct funding from our Conservative Government through the Towns Fund.

“It is impossible not to recognise the massive positive impact that Keighley Cougars have had on the sport and our town as a whole, championing brilliant causes both within and outside Rugby League.

“A cornerstone of our community for nearly 150 years, it’s fantastic that Cougar Park will now be improved for the benefit of fans, players and indeed our entire community long into the future.”

