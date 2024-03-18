Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Round Five

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Salford Red Devils 12-22 Wigan Warriors
Tim Lafai was a constant menace as part of a Salford backline which always looked threatening.
3 pts Tim Lafai (Salford)
2 pts Marc Sneyd (Salford)
1 pt Liam Farrell (Wigan)
Leeds Rhinos 8-18 St Helens
Still somehow underrated, James Bell made a huge impact off the bench, alongside Moses Mbye, to turn this game in St Helens’ favour.
3 pts James Bell (St Helens)
2 pts Lachlan Miller (Leeds)
1 pt Moses Mbye (St Helens)
Huddersfield Giants 12-24 Hull KR
Niall Evalds showed why he should be Hull KR’s fullback with a classy display featuring three try assists.
3 pts Niall Evalds (Hull KR)
2 pts Dean Hadley (Hull KR)
1 pt Ryan Hall (Hull KR)
Hull FC 4-54 Leigh Leopards
Matt Moylan toyed with Hull, picking the Black and Whites defence apart at will, adding a try of his own and nine goals in the process.
3 pts Matt Moylan (Leigh)
2 pts Ben McNamara (Leigh)
1 pt Kai O’Donnell (Leigh)
Catalans Dragons 40-14 Castleford Tigers
Arthur Mourgue oozes class and another 16-point haul (including a cameo side-stepping defender-busting try) shows why he is the Dragons’ number one.
3 pts Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons)
2 pts Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers)
1 pt Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons)
London Broncos 4-58 Warrington Wolves
Stefan Ratchford missed the all-time kicking record, but nothing else as he ran Warrington’s game.
3 pts Stefan Ratchford (Warrington)
2 pts Matt Dufty (Warrington)
1 pt Josh Thewlis (Warrington)
