Hull FC duo charged alongside Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants stars

JUST one Super League player has been banned from this weekend’s action, with Hull FC forward Franklin Pele suspended for one game following his return from a three-match ban.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Jake Connor (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Striking – £250 Fine

Franklin Pele (Hull FC) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Fa’amanu Brown (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Though Bourouh, Connor and Brown will not miss their next respective Challenge Cup games, Pele will be unavailable for Hull FC’s clash against Huddersfield Giants.

