Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings after nine rounds of Super League 2024

MARC SNEYD has extended his lead at the top of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table to five points.

The halfback gained one point in round nine of Super League as his Salford Red Devils team beat Warrington Wolves.

Adam Swift now sits in joint-second, alongside Catalans Dragons’ Théo Fages, after earning two points in Huddersfield Giants’ gallant defeat at St Helens last week.

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 9 points)

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 14 (1)

2 = Théo Fages (Catalans Dragons) 9

Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants) 9 (2)

4 = Tyrone May (Hull KR) 8

Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils) 8 (3)

6 = Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants) 7

Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils) 7

Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils) 7 (2)

Alex Walmsley (St Helens) 7

10 players on 6 points

