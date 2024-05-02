Ryan Hall’s Leeds Rhinos return also includes coaching opportunity

RYAN HALL is looking forward to trying his hand in coaching as well as a commercial role when he brings his career to an end with Leeds.

The winger will leave Hull KR at the end of this season to complete his illustrious career with one final campaign at Headingley in 2025, at the age of 37.

He will look to add to his hauls of 330 appearances, 233 tries and nine major trophies (including six Grand Finals), which accrued over twelve first-team seasons at the Rhinos between 2007 and 2018.

At the end of 2025, Hall will take up a new role at the club, working in the commercial department.

But he has told League Express he will also have the opportunity to do some coaching and see if that is an avenue he wants to go further down.

“It’s a combined role. I’ll be looking after some corporate things, and also having a dabble in coaching,” said Hall.

“I can do as much or as little as I want of the coaching side. I’m not a coach yet, and coaching is different to playing.

“If I take to it, I’ll do more. If it’s not really my gig, I’ll find something else.

“I’m doing a little bit here (at Hull KR) now. Not so much standing there with the coaches’ whistle and blowing it, but giving pointers along the way to people.

“That’s what I enjoy. Being a senior player in the team, you kind of do it anyway.”

Hall has had his thoughts on what his post-playing career will hold for some time, but the prospect of staying in the game was “very appealing” when Leeds made their offer.

“I’ve not been completely naive in that – I’m a director of a safety construction company so I’ve got a little bit going,” he added.

“To keep within Rugby League, that’s favourable as well. I’ve played all my life in Rugby League, Next year will be 19 years (as a pro).

“It seemed silly, after all those years, to just leave it and do something else. I’ve got something to offer the game.

“The game has given me some great memories so far so let’s give something back to the game.”

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “Ryan is passionate about Leeds Rhinos and it was an easy decision to bring him back home to AMT Headingley.

“He wants to finish his career as a Rhino and he will have a positive impact on our whole group.

“He is an extremely driven individual who I know will want to finish his career on the best possible note next season.

“Once that has happened he will be a fantastic addition to our off-field team as one of the most recognisable personalities in the club’s recent history.”

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,428 (April 29, 2024)

