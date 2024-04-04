Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings after six rounds of Super League 2024

MARC SNEYD has gone further clear at the top of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table after six rounds of Super League.

The halfback earned the maximum three points for his performance in Salford Red Devils’ win over Leigh Leopards in Rivals Round – the third time he has been named the player of the match this season.

It takes Sneyd to 13 points, five clear of Catalans Dragons’ Théo Fages and Hull KR’s Tyrone May, who moved up to joint-second after earning maximum points in the Hull derby.

Albert Goldthorpe Medal table (+ Round 6 points)

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 13 (+3)

Théo Fages (Catalans Dragons) 8

Tyrone May (Hull KR) 8 (+3)

Alex Walmsley (St Helens) 7 (+3)

Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants) 6

Lachlan Miller (Leeds Rhinos) 6 (+3)

Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) 6

Niall Evalds (Hull KR) 5 (+2)

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) 5

Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils) 5

Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils) 5

James Bell (St Helens) 5

Matt Whitley (St Helens) 5

