Local heroes to the fore for Championship table-topping Widnes Vikings

WIDNES VIKINGS skipper Jack Owens wants to be at the heart of a homegrown nucleus of players who could help propel the club to the play-offs.

The DCBL Stadium side haven’t achieved that since dropping out of Super League amid financial strife back in 2018.

Allan Coleman is the fifth coach to try and make the top six in that time (after Kieron Purtill, Tim Sheens, Simon Finnigan and John Kear).

And having started his first league campaign at the club with a 44-8 win over Barrow, Coleman watched Widnes win 28-10 against his former employers Swinton, also at home, on Good Friday. That left his charges top of a (very) embryonic table.

They now head to Dewsbury on Sunday, with Widnes-born Owens eager to maintain the flow of league points.

The 29-year-old, who is in his second spell at the club and enjoying a four-month testimonial, is well aware of Widnes’ rich history – and how that raises the pressure on the current team to achieve.

“We have a great support base who are desperate to see us do well,” said Owens, who has also played for St Helens and Leigh.

“We know there are expectations, but we also have to use their passion for the club to drive us on.

“They will always get behind a fighting, winning team, and I think that when they see local lads involved, they take pride in it.

“Myself, Joe Edge, Joe Lyons, Tom Gilmore, Matty Fozard and Will Tilleke are all from the town.

“That’s a strong nucleus of players who know what the club means to Widnes as a place and what it means to wear the shirt.

“It’s a tough division and it’s getting better every year, but there’s no reason why we can’t be up there among the clubs challenging for a play-off place.

“We’ve got a good squad and we’re all buying into Allan’s methods and the way he wants us to play.”

