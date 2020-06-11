Albert Kelly confirms Hull FC exit

Albert Kelly has confirmed he will leave Hull FC at the end of the season.

The Black and Whites halfback confirmed the news on Instagram, stating that he will return to Australia once his contract expires.

Kelly joined the club from cross-city rivals Hull Kingston Rovers and has spent four seasons with the club, making 70 appearances in total

“I want to thank you all for the great memories and support over the years,” he said.

“At the end of my contract this year I will be heading home to Australia. Let’s get back playing so we can Finnish the year off strong!”