Albert Vete confirms future following Castleford Tigers release

ALBERT VETE will return to New Zealand following his exit from Castleford Tigers.

The hulking forward made just ten appearances for the West Yorkshire club over a period of 18 months and spent the back end of the 2023 season on loan at Doncaster, where he helped Richard Horne’s side earn promotion to the Championship.

However, the 31-year-old’s time at Castleford had been less than successful, with Vete struggling for game time, fitness and form since making the move from Super League rivals Hull KR ahead of the 2023 season.

The ex-Melbourne Storm prop had been continuously linked with a move away during pre-season, but decided to commit to his two-year deal in a bid to find form for the Tigers.

Vete was released, however, to make way for former Hull FC playmaker Tex Hoy.

And ahead of Doncaster’s fixture against Dewsbury Rams in the Championship at the weekend, the South Yorkshire club confirmed Vete would be returning back to New Zealand.

Doncaster posted on X: “🙏@albievete will be leading the teams out at today’s game against @DewsburyRams. Albie is heading back home to New Zealand shortly and we ask all Dons fans to join us in showing our appreciation for his contribution to our promotion last season. 👏”

