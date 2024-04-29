Four potential loan destinations for Castleford Tigers’ Danny Richardson

FOLLOWING Castleford Tigers’ victory over London Broncos on Friday night, Tigers boss Craig Lingard hinted that halfback Danny Richardson could head out on loan to get game time.

Richardson had returned from a serious ACL injury to start the 2024 Super League season, but he has found himself behind Jacob Miller and Rowan Milnes in the pecking order in the halves for Lingard’s side.

So, which four clubs could potentially make a move for Richardson on loan?

Hull FC

Hull’s issues at halfback have been well documented in 2024 with Fa’amanu Brown having departed the club and Morgan Smith lacking form this season. Bringing in Danny Richardson would help the Black and Whites for the short-term until Jake Trueman returns from his ruptured Achilles. Richardson can help direct teams around the field – something which Hull have lacked this season and ever since Jake Clifford left. The halfback also has a point to prove and with Hull going in a new direction under director of rugby Richie Myler, Richardson could be a breath of fresh air.

Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone, like Hull, have suffered with injuries in 2024 – and one of those has been the long-term injury sustained by halfback Thomas Lacans. The Frenchman injured his ankle at the beginning of the season, but Rovers have failed to replace that controlling general out on the field. Partnering Richardson with Paul Turner could be a match made in heaven with the latter’s running game and off-the-cuff style of play able to complement Richardson’s kicking game. With Rovers also battling towards the top of the Championship table, Richardson could help Featherstone consolidate their place in the top four.

Warrington Wolves

A serious injury suffered by Leon Hayes in Warrington’s 17-12 loss to Salford Red Devils at the weekend has opened the gap up for a new number seven at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. Of course, the obvious choice is Josh Drinkwater, who has been waiting patiently for a chance since head coach Sam Burgess began to favour Hayes. Drinkwater has, however, suffered with injury throughout the 2024 season so far which could tempt Burgess to look into the loan market for the short-term at least. Richardson needs game time and being in and around a competitive top-of-the-table battling environment would do him the world of good.

Bradford Bulls

Bradford Bulls are fighting for a spot near the top of the Championship table, but it’s been difficult for Eamon O’Carroll’s side given the club’s injury problems. Amongst those injuries is halfback Lee Gaskell, who tore his calf in the loss to Wakefield Trinity all the way back in round one. Meanwhile, Tom Holmes is on his way back from a rare form of cancer and so will take a while to get back up to the speed and rigours of the Championship. Bringing in Richardson on a short-term loan would make a lot of sense for both parties.

