Albert Vete on potential Castleford Tigers exit ahead of the 2024 season and why he chose to stay

THERE was a time during and at the end of the 2023 Super League season when Castleford Tigers were gearing up for a rebuild.

With the oldest squad in the top flight, the Tigers secured just 12 points from a possible 54 in Super League in 2023.

An overhaul at the end of the year saw the likes of Nathan Massey, Greg Eden, Gareth Widdop and Bureta Faraimo exit the club whilst Elie El-Zakhem (Sydney Roosters), Josh Hodson (Batley Bulldogs), Luke Hooley (Leeds Rhinos), Luis Johnson (Hull KR), Samy Kibula (Batley Bulldogs), Rowan Milnes (Hull KR), Sylvester Namo (Townsville Blackhawks), Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls) and Sam Wood (Hull KR) have all joined for 2024.

For a number of months, however, one man’s future almost dominated proceedings with Albert Vete consistently being linked with a move away from The Jungle.

The former Hull KR prop made just six appearances for the Tigers in 2023 and spent the latter half of the season on loan at Doncaster where he made eight appearances.

Now Vete has admitted that “there was a chance” he could have left Castleford but there was a major reason as to why he chose to stay and fight for the club.

“I think there was a chance of me leaving the club,” Vete told League Express.

“It was the same for a lot of the boys at the club – including both staff and players – so it was an option for me.

“The results didn’t help, of course, and the club needed a fresh start and was definitely a possibility.

“I’m glad I stayed though because I reckon if had have left, later on down the line I would have regretted not giving it my best shot at Castleford for the fans, the club and the past players.

“I would have felt guilty later on if I had walked away when it was really tough.”

Vete admitted that the easy career decision for the 31-year-old would have been to leave the Tigers, especially after a successful loan spell at Doncaster where he helped the club earn promotion to the Championship.

“That could have been easy for me, walking away when it was tough. I went on loan to Doncaster and I had a really good time there.

“I really could have dusted my hands and gone away and had a fresh start, but I really wanted to embrace this challenge.”

