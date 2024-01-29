Warrington Wolves starlet makes move to Wakefield Trinity

WARRINGTON WOLVES starlet Noah Booth has made the move to Wakefield Trinity.

A fullback by trade, Booth was highly thought of at the Cheshire club, starring for Warrington’s academy as late as November last year when the young Wolves travelled to Australia and overcame Wests Tigers 34-18.

Booth hails from West Yorkshire, playing his amateur rugby for Lock Lane in Castleford, but he burst onto the stage for Castleford Academy, captaining his side to victory in the Year Seven Champion Schools Final at Wembley Stadium in 2017.

The youngster was named on the bench for Wakefield in their pre-season friendly against the Wigan Warriors on Friday night, but, because of repeated floodlight failure which meant that the fixture was abandoned after an hour, Booth did not make it on to the field for his first appearance in a Trinity shirt.

However, Booth did play for Wakefield in their loss to Batley Bulldogs over the weekend in what was Dale Morton’s testimonial.

