All 15 points deductions in Super League history from salary cap breaches to fielding an extra man

BEING a Super League club is often a daunting prospect.

The need to stay afloat financially whilst hoping to not only stay in the top flight but finish as high as possible takes some doing.

Over the years, Super League clubs have been bankrolled by important businessmen, enabling some truly stable sides whilst others have sometimes encountered problems to the extent that points deductions have been enforced.

Throughout the summer game’s 26-year history, there have been nine salary cap breaches, four administrations and one bizarre incident of fielding an extra man. In turn, all 15 of those have been punished with points deductions. Here are all 15.

2001 – Wakefield Trinity – 2 points deducted – salary cap breach

2003 – Halifax – 2 points deducted – salary cap breach

2003 – Hull FC – 2 points deducted – salary cap breach

2003 – St Helens – 2 points deducted – salary cap breach

2006 – Bradford Bulls – 2 points deducted – salary cap breach

2006 – Wigan Warriors – 2 points deducted – salary cap breach

2007 – Bradford Bulls – 2 points deducted – salary cap breach

2007 – Wigan Warriors – 4 points deducted – salary cap breach

2011 – Wakefield Trinity – 4 points deducted – administration

2011 – Crusaders – 4 points deducted – administration

2012 – Bradford Bulls – 6 points deducted – administration

2013 – Salford Red Devils – 2 points deducted – fielding extra man

2014 – Bradford Bulls – 6 points deducted – administration

2016 – Salford Red Devils – 6 points deducted – salary cap breach

2019 – Wigan Warriors – 2 points deducted – salary cap breach