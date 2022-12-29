Ex-Castleford Tigers starlet ready to play important role for new club after horrendous injuries

FORMER Castleford Tigers starlet Bailey Hodgson could be set to play an important role at his new club following months and years with horrendous injuries.

Hodgson departed Super League after just one appearance for the Tigers before linking up with the Newcastle Knights in the NRL where he has yet to play a first-grade game.

It is, however, not for the want of trying with the young fullback suffering from severe injuries during his time Down Under so far.

Hodgson suffered a fractured elbow at the beginning of the 2022 season before refracturing the same injury months later, needing surgery and plates to be inserted.

That ruled him out for the entirety of the 2022 NRL season, but that hasn’t stopped the Knights handing the 20-year-old a top 30 place in the Newcastle squad for 2023.

Bailey’s family is no stranger to the NRL with Josh carving out of a brilliant reputation for himself with the Canberra Raiders over the years since moving to the other side of the world back in 2015, though the hooker has joined the Parramatta Eels for next season.

And, Bailey’s younger brother, Jeylan, has also linked up with the Knights in a bid to follow in the same footsteps as older Hodgson Josh.