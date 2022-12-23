All Super League squad numbers released so far as Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos boast massive squads

IT’S that time of the year when Super League squads get announced and whilst that isn’t true for all clubs, a number of top-flight sides have done just that.

Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Warrington Wolves have announced their squads for 2023, whilst Wakefield Trinity have been announcing one new number each day.

For the remaining five Super League sides, it looks like it will be the New Year for their respective squads. Here are the six already released:

Castleford Tigers: TBA

Catalans Dragons: TBA

Huddersfield Giants: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Jake Bibby, 6 Tuimoala Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Joe Greenwood, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Ashton Golding, 15 Matty English, 16 Harry Ruston, 17 Owen Trout, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Harvey Livett, 23 Olly Russell, 24 Sam Halsall, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason, 27 Jack Ashworth, 28 George Roby, 29 Sam Hewitt, 30 Fenton Rogers, 31 Jack Bibby, 32 Will Pryce, 33 Kieran Rush, 34 Aidan McGowan.

Hull FC: 1 Tex Hoy, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Jake Clifford, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Chris Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 12 Jordan Lane, 13 Brad Fash, 14 Joe Lovodua, 15 Joe Cator, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Cameron Scott, 19 Ben McNamara, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Connor Wynne, 22 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 23 Josh Griffin, 24 Matty Laidlaw, 25 Davy Litten, 26 Harvey Barron, 27 Will Gardiner, 28 Denive Balmforth, 29 Jamie Shaul, 30 Scott Taylor, 31 Nick Staveley, 32 Charlie Severs, 33 Brad Dwyer, 34 Kye Armstrong, 35 Lewis Martin, 36 Manoa Wacokecoke.

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ethan Ryan, 3 Tom Opacic, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Frankie Halton, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Jez Litten, 15 Rhys Kennedy, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Matty Storton, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Dean Hadley, 23 Louis Senior, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Luis Johnson, 26 Sam Luckley, 27 Yusuf Aydin, 28 Will Tate, 29 Phoenix Laulu Togaga’e, 30 Greg Richards, 31 Zach Fishwick, 32 Connor Barley

Leigh Leopards: TBA

Leeds Rhinos: 1 Richie Myler, 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Nene Macdonald, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Zane Tetevano, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Cameron Smith, 14 Jarrod O’Connor, 15 Sam Lisone, 16 Derrell Olpherts, 17 Justin Sangare, 18 Tom Holroyd, 19 James McDonnell, 20 Morgan Gannon, 21 Luke Hooley, 22 Sam Walters, 23 Liam Tindall, 24 Luis Roberts, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Corey Johnson, 27 Toby Warren, 28 Max Simpson, 29 Jack Sinfield, 30 Levi Edwards, 31 Leon Ruan, 32 Oli Field, 33 Joe Gibbons, 34 Alfie Edgell, 35 Riley Lumb, 38 Jack Smith.

Salford Red Devils: TBA

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Jon Bennison, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Jake Wingfield, 19 James Bell, 20 Dan Norman, 21 Ben Davies, 22 Sam Royale, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Lewis Baxter, 26 Dan Hill, 27 Jumah Sambou, 28 Matty Foster, 29 Taylor Pemberton, 30 George Delaney, 31 Daniel Moss, 32 Ben Lane, 33 McKenzie Buckley.

Wakefield Trinity (so far): 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Jorge Taufua, 3 Corey Hall, 4 Reece Lyne, 5 Tom Lineham, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Jai Whitbread, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 15 Liam Kay, 16 Josh Bowden, 17 Renouf Atoni, 18 Lee Kershaw, 19 Kevin Proctor, 20 Morgan Smith, 21 Samisoni Langi, 22 Rob Butler.

Warrington Wolves: 1 Matt Dufty, 2 Josh Thewlis, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Stefan Ratchford, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 George Williams, 8 James Harrison, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Matty Nicholson, 13 Josh McGuire, 14 Sam Kasiano, 15 Joe Philbin, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Gil Dudson, 18 Tom Mikaele, 19 Joe Bullock, 20 Connor Wrench, 21 Greg Minikin, 22 Riley Dean, 23 Tom Whitehad, 24 Luke Thomas, 25 Leon Hayes, 26 Adam Holroyd, 27 Aiden Doolan, 28 Jack Darbyshire, 29 Josh Lynch, 30 Jake Thewlis, 31 Jamie Reddecliff, 32 Bobby Shingler, 33 Ellis Longstaff.

Wigan Warriors: TBA