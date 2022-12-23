All the previous Super League structures and promoted and relegated sides since the summer era as IMG prepares its criteria

RUGBY LEAGUE in the UK is currently at a major turning point in the road.

With IMG’s influence in rugby league now turning new tides, the sport is heading for a new grading and criteria system that will determine in which division current Super League, Championship and League One sides will play.

Clubs are set to receive the criteria in February with the grading of A, B and C to be awarded later on in 2023.

With that being said, just what have the previous Super League structures looked like since the onset of the summer game back in 1996?

1996 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down

Salford Reds (as they were known then) promoted from the First Division

Workington Town relegated from Super League

1997 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down, but PSG’s dissolution made it two up and two down

Huddersfield Giants promoted from the First Division

Hull Sharks (as they were known then) promoted from the First Division

Oldham Bears relegated from Super League

Paris St Germain dissolved

1998 – 12 teams – Promotion but no relegation

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (as they were known then) promoted from the First Division

Gateshead Thunder awarded franchise

Huddersfield Giants saved from relegation due to expansion to 14 teams in 1999

1999 – 14 teams – No promotion or relegation

Gateshead Thunder merged with Hull Sharks to become Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants merged with Sheffield Eagles to become Huddersfield-Sheffield Giants

No relegation as 2000 Super League season would see 12 teams

2000 – 12 teams – No promotion or relegation

Huddersfield-Sheffield Giants saved from relegation due to lack of promotion and relegation

2001 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down

Widnes Vikings promoted from National League One

Huddersfield Giants (the Sheffield was dropped before the season began) relegated from Super League

2002 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down

Huddersfield Giants promoted from National League One

Salford City Reds relegated from Super League

2003 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down

Salford City Reds promoted from National League One

Halifax relegated from Super League

2004 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down

Leigh Centurions (as they were known then) promoted from National League One

Castleford Tigers relegated from Super League

2005 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up, one franchise and two down

Catalans Dragons awarded a franchise

Castleford Tigers promoted from National League One

Salford City Reds relegated from Super League

Widnes Vikings relegated from Super League

2006 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down

Hull KR promoted from National League One

Castleford Tigers relegated from Super League

2007 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down

Castleford Tigers promoted from National League One

Salford City Reds relegated from Super League

2008 – 12 teams – Licensing as two more teams added at end of season

Crusaders awarded a license for Super League

Salford City Reds awarded a license for Super League

2009, 2010 and 2011 – 14 teams – First round of licensing

2012, 2013 and 2014 – 14 teams – Second round of licensing

Crusaders withdraw application for Super League

Widnes Vikings awarded a license for Super League ahead of Barrow Raiders and Halifax

London Broncos and Bradford Bulls relegated at the end of 2014 as Super League goes to 12 teams

2015 – 12 teams – Super 8s system

Wakefield Trinity beat Bradford Bulls in Million Pound Game to remain in Super League

2016 – 12 teams – Super 8s system

Leigh Centurions earn promotion to Super League via the Middle 8s

Salford Red Devils beat Hull KR in Million Pound Game to remain in Super League

Hull KR relegated to the Championship

2017 – 12 teams – Super 8s system

Hull KR earn promotion to Super League via the Middle 8s

Catalans Dragons beat Leigh Centurions in Million Pound Game to remain in Super League

Leigh Centurions relegated to the Championship

2018 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down

London Broncos promoted from the Championship

Widnes Vikings relegated from Super League

2019 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down

Toronto Wolfpack promoted from the Championship

London Broncos relegated from Super League

2020 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation

Due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, promotion and relegation was scrapped for the 2020 Super League season, but Toronto Wolfpack withdrew and were rejected upon attempting to re-enter.

Hull KR saved from relegation

2021 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down

Leigh Centurions take Toronto Wolfpack’s place in Super League

Toulouse Olympique promoted from the Championship

Leigh Centurions relegated from Super League

2022 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down

Leigh Centurions promoted from the Championship

Toulouse Olympique relegated from Super League