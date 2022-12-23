All the previous Super League structures and promoted and relegated sides since the summer era as IMG prepares its criteria

RUGBY LEAGUE in the UK is currently at a major turning point in the road.
With IMG’s influence in rugby league now turning new tides, the sport is heading for a new grading and criteria system that will determine in which division current Super League, Championship and League One sides will play.
Clubs are set to receive the criteria in February with the grading of A, B and C to be awarded later on in 2023.
With that being said, just what have the previous Super League structures looked like since the onset of the summer game back in 1996?
1996 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down
Salford Reds (as they were known then) promoted from the First Division
Workington Town relegated from Super League
1997 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down, but PSG’s dissolution made it two up and two down
Huddersfield Giants promoted from the First Division
Hull Sharks (as they were known then) promoted from the First Division
Oldham Bears relegated from Super League
Paris St Germain dissolved
1998 – 12 teams – Promotion but no relegation
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (as they were known then) promoted from the First Division
Gateshead Thunder awarded franchise
Huddersfield Giants saved from relegation due to expansion to 14 teams in 1999
1999 – 14 teams – No promotion or relegation
Gateshead Thunder merged with Hull Sharks to become Hull FC
Huddersfield Giants merged with Sheffield Eagles to become Huddersfield-Sheffield Giants
No relegation as 2000 Super League season would see 12 teams
2000 – 12 teams – No promotion or relegation
Huddersfield-Sheffield Giants saved from relegation due to lack of promotion and relegation
2001 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down
Widnes Vikings promoted from National League One
Huddersfield Giants (the Sheffield was dropped before the season began) relegated from Super League
2002 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down
Huddersfield Giants promoted from National League One
Salford City Reds relegated from Super League
2003 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down
Salford City Reds promoted from National League One
Halifax relegated from Super League
2004 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down
Leigh Centurions (as they were known then) promoted from National League One
Castleford Tigers relegated from Super League
2005 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up, one franchise and two down
Catalans Dragons awarded a franchise
Castleford Tigers promoted from National League One
Salford City Reds relegated from Super League
Widnes Vikings relegated from Super League
2006 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down
Hull KR promoted from National League One
Castleford Tigers relegated from Super League
2007 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down
Castleford Tigers promoted from National League One
Salford City Reds relegated from Super League
2008 – 12 teams – Licensing as two more teams added at end of season
Crusaders awarded a license for Super League
Salford City Reds awarded a license for Super League
2009, 2010 and 2011 – 14 teams – First round of licensing
2012, 2013 and 2014 – 14 teams – Second round of licensing
Crusaders withdraw application for Super League
Widnes Vikings awarded a license for Super League ahead of Barrow Raiders and Halifax
London Broncos and Bradford Bulls relegated at the end of 2014 as Super League goes to 12 teams
2015 – 12 teams – Super 8s system
Wakefield Trinity beat Bradford Bulls in Million Pound Game to remain in Super League
2016 – 12 teams – Super 8s system
Leigh Centurions earn promotion to Super League via the Middle 8s
Salford Red Devils beat Hull KR in Million Pound Game to remain in Super League
Hull KR relegated to the Championship
2017 – 12 teams – Super 8s system
Hull KR earn promotion to Super League via the Middle 8s
Catalans Dragons beat Leigh Centurions in Million Pound Game to remain in Super League
Leigh Centurions relegated to the Championship
2018 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down
London Broncos promoted from the Championship
Widnes Vikings relegated from Super League
2019 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down
Toronto Wolfpack promoted from the Championship
London Broncos relegated from Super League
2020 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation
Due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, promotion and relegation was scrapped for the 2020 Super League season, but Toronto Wolfpack withdrew and were rejected upon attempting to re-enter.
Hull KR saved from relegation
2021 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down
Leigh Centurions take Toronto Wolfpack’s place in Super League
Toulouse Olympique promoted from the Championship
Leigh Centurions relegated from Super League
2022 – 12 teams – Promotion and relegation – one up and one down
Leigh Centurions promoted from the Championship
Toulouse Olympique relegated from Super League