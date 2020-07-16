Andrew Johns highlights Warrington star as key signing for Canterbury

Rugby League Immortal Andrew Johns has recommended incoming Canterbury coach Trent Barrett to go out and sign Warrington ace Daryl Clark.

Johns, who memorably played a handful of games for the Wire in 2005, was full of praise for the hooker and said the Bulldogs should make him a key target in their quest to turn their fortunes around.

“I had a quick look at their squad, they need to buy a world-class dummy-half,” Johns told Fox Sports.

“There’s one in England called Daryl Clark, who plays for Warrington, really top-line player.”

Clark won the Man of Steel in 2014 and joined Warrington from Castleford the year after. He won the Lance Todd Trophy as the Wolves won the Challenge Cup last season. Internationally, he’s played eight times for England and twice for Great Britain.

He is contracted with Warrington until the end of 2023.