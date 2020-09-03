Andy Last dismisses Ryan Brierley rumours

Hull FC coach Andy Last has rubbished reports linking the club with Ryan Brierley.

The Black and Whites were reported to be in talks with the cross-city halfback, who has been an ever-present for Hull KR this season.

Brierley is off-contract at the end of the season and the Robins are understood to be keen on securing his future after emerging as a regular this season, though injury will see him miss Thursday’s game with Wigan.

With Albert Kelly leaving at the end of the season, the Black and Whites are thought to be in the market for a playmaker, though it won’t be the 28-year-old Brierley, who has scored eight tries in 27 Super League appearances.

“Absolutely nothing in it whatsoever,” was Last’s response when asked about the speculation.

“Whoever the reporter is who put that out there is way, way off the mark so he needs to do a bit more work on where he’s getting his information from.”