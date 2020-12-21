Andy Last joins Wakefield as Assistant Coach

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the appointment of Andy Last as their Assistant Coach.

The well-experienced coach will link up Chris Chester, head coach, and Willie Poching next season.

Last will join Wakefield following a 23-year tenure at Hull FC, where he spent his time at the KCOM Stadium as both a player and coach.

Following Lee Radford’s departure in March, Last was named as interim head coach and almost turned the screw on the Black and Whites’ relatively poor pre-lockdown start.

His impeccable efforts were rewarded, though, as Shaun Wane appointed him as assistant coach for England’s setup ahead of the Rugby League World Cup next year.

Last said: “I’m really excited about the challenge. I had 23 years at Hull FC and that chapter ended in a good fashion, with no bridges burnt so to speak.”

“Chris is someone I respect and I love the way he’s looking to do things next year. It’s the right time for me to spread my wings and gain some different experiences, and I don’t think there’s anywhere better for me to do that than at Wakefield Trinity.”

Head coach Chris Chester added: “Andy is a great coach who will be a brilliant addition to the club, and a great character too. Andy is a very loyal person and the type that fits in perfectly with what we want at Wakefield Trinity.

“He’s looking forward to a fresh challenge and he can’t wait to get started in a new environment here at Wakefield.”