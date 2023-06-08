Andy Last on why Elliot Wallis and Bureta Faraimo are absent and chances of Castleford Tigers debutant

CASTLEFORD TIGERS boss Andy Last has given an injury update on his squad following a key win over Leeds Rhinos at the Magic Weekend.

Alex Mellor and Jordan Turner both left the field early during that 26-24 win, but the latter is expected to return with the former out with concussion protocol whilst Elliot Wallis has a pec injury.

“Jordan Turner will be ok, Alex Mellor is out with concussion. It was in that 15-minute window after the game I went down to the conference but he failed that protocol,” Last said.

“Elliot has done a pec, he has torn some fibres in his pec. We had him scanned and he is due to see a specialist early next week, hopefully it won’t require surgery but it’s significant enough for him not to play this week.

“He has been a shining light the past few weeks so it is a little bit disappointing. He i sonly young so we need to do right by him.

“Elliot’s has been done by reaching out and felt a little bit of a tear in there. The bruising came out Monday so we need to make sure we look after him.”

Bureta Faraimo, meanwhile, has a wrist injury.

“He picked up a wrist injury which impacted on his performance against Huddersfield.

“He didn’t have that full strength when carrying the ball. We are being smart. We don’t play next week and play against Warrington in a fortnight.”

Last has, however, hinted at a potential debut for young forward Aaron Willis who has impressed in training and whilst on dual-registration with the Midlands Hurricanes.

“There is a credible chance of Aaron featuring, he is a tough, workmanlike back-row forward. He defends well and trains with great energy. He is thorough in his professionalism and has worked his way into that 21-man squad. He has impressed with the Midlands.

“It all comes down to the individual and their attitude, he is wanting to do extras and that is his big strength. He is a really good kid and dedicated. He travelled a hell of along way to get to scholarship and he has showed that application you need to get on. He has very supportive parents who were happy to drive him all the way.”