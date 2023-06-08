Castleford Tigers will not be signing Hull FC man as Andy Last gives recruitment update and explains salary issue at Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has given a recruitment update and explained the salary issue at the Super League club as things stand.

The Tigers have let the likes of Adam Milner and Daniel Smith leave the club, whilst Niall Evalds has not been offered a new deal.

For Last, it’s a case of identifying new blood, but also trying to alter the salary issue that currently occurs at the West Yorkshire club.

“We are ok at the moment, we are looking and making offers to playing. We are identifying players, you can have the money available and identify targets but they have got to want to come and that is the process that most clubs are going through at the moment. We are just one of 12 clubs in the same boat,” Last said.

“My budget isn’t cut but it’s about making sure we get the right players on the right salaries. We don’t want players on overinflated salaries, we want to get more value on our cap which we probably haven’t done this season. This is why we are being very diligent and making sure we make the correct moves.

“It’s going to take a bit of time, its going to take a couple of windows that we start to see what we want to be about. We want to lower the age profile of our team and we are actually trying to do that but plenty of other teams have got the same plan so you are fighting for the same players.

“But we have made some strides with how our team will look next year and when and where we will be able to, we will put announcements out.”

One man that Castleford have been linked with is Hull FC fullback Jamie Shaul, but Last has rubbished those reports.

“No we haven’t talked to Jamie Shaul, that is wide of the mark just like the Ethan Ryan one was.”