Andy Last’s honest view on Castleford Tigers relegation scrap with Wakefield Trinity

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are now in real trouble at the bottom end of the Super League table.

Wakefield Trinity have occupied bottom spot for the vast majority of the 2023 season, but the Tigers are now only just two points ahead of their bitter rivals following yet another defeat on Friday night.

Castleford went down 34-18 to the Leigh Leopards whilst Wakefield triumphed 27-26 over the Wigan Warriors.

Now Tigers head coach Andy Last has called on his players to withstand the pressure of the relegation scrap.

“We’ve got to withstand that pressure now, this is the group we have got. We are in this position because elements of our performances haven’t been good enough,” Last said.

“Some of the individuals haven’t quite found their best form but we had a good vibe and energy about the place during the week and I need to get that energy and vibe back into the place tomorrow.

“We need to bounce into work on Monday. We have got ourselves into this position and we need to get ourselves out of this position.”

The Tigers boss has called on his players to stop making basic errors in a bid to gain valuable points for the Super League run-in.

“It is a relegation scrap, there are nine games to go so we are right in it and we have to focus on what we can do well and do better.

“We need to take care of our own performance and not look at anyone else. If we improve our ball control and stiffen up defensively we know we can trouble teams.

“We are in control of making sure we are squeaky clean and making sure those passes hit the mark.”

Castleford go up against Hull FC this weekend whilst Wakefield Trinity face Huddersfield Giants.