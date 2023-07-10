Hull FC release Josh Griffin immediately ahead of Super League move

HULL FC have mutually agreed to release Josh Griffin from the remainder of his contract, enabling him to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

The 33-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of the season, and this will not be renewed by the club.

A club statement reads: “The back-row forward is currently serving a seven-match suspension following a red card in the Challenge Cup fixture against St Helens last month.

“We would like to thank Josh for his contribution to the club over the last seven seasons, which includes a Challenge Cup Final victory in 2017.”

Griffin is thought to be heading for Wakefield Trinity, with Mark Applegarth’s side winning three of their last four games in Super League.

That has since closed the gap to just two points behind bitter rivals Castleford Tigers, with Griffin still having to see out his seven-match ban.