Another Widnes star heading to Ottawa

The Widnes Vikings contingent heading to Ottawa Aces is set to expand with the club set to sign winger Jack Johnson.

TotalRL understands the Aces are set to make the 24-year-old their latest capture ahead of their introduction to League 1 next season.

The former Warrington man joined the Vikings on a permanent deal this year but the club confirmed earlier this week that he would be moving on in 2021.

Ottawa is set to be his next destination and he will join fellow Widnes players Pat Moran, Sam Wilde and twins Jay and Ted Chapelhow in making the move to the new club next year.

With Warrington, Johnson, who can also play fullback, made 17 Super League appearances, scoring five tries. Several loan spells, including one with Widnes in 2017, followed before signing for Featherstone in 2019.

A permanent move to the Vikings materialised this year and he scored five tries in seven games.