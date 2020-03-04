Arona set for first appearance in 10 months as 21-man squads announced

   March 4, 2020

Wakefield have a substantial boost to their injury-hit side, with Tinirau Arona set to make his first appearance in 10 months after recovering from a knee injury. Danny Kirmond is the player to drop out.

Meanwhile, Lee Radford has been forced into two more changes following Hull’s last-minute loss to Catalans, with Adam Swift and Jake Connor dropping out due to injuries and being replaced by Connor Wynne and Joe Cator.

WakefieldWalker, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, K. Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Green, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, King, J. Wood, Atkins, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarrete

Hull FC: Shaul, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Jones, Ma’u, Sao, Kelly, Cator, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Fonua, Wynne, Buchanan, Ellis