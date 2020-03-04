Arona set for first appearance in 10 months as 21-man squads announced

Wakefield have a substantial boost to their injury-hit side, with Tinirau Arona set to make his first appearance in 10 months after recovering from a knee injury. Danny Kirmond is the player to drop out.

Meanwhile, Lee Radford has been forced into two more changes following Hull’s last-minute loss to Catalans, with Adam Swift and Jake Connor dropping out due to injuries and being replaced by Connor Wynne and Joe Cator.

Wakefield: Walker, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, K. Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Green, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, King, J. Wood, Atkins, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarrete

Hull FC: Shaul, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Jones, Ma’u, Sao, Kelly, Cator, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Fonua, Wynne, Buchanan, Ellis